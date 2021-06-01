Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,358.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $830.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,475.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,603.47.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

