Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $710,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $3.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.26 million, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $47.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNLX. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -206.00. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

