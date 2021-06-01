Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Silgan stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Silgan has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.