Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

NYSE:TME opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.