Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $188.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $185.91 million. Zscaler reported sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $663.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.94 million to $671.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $889.33 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.89.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,812 shares of company stock worth $16,112,133. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

