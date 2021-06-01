Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,136,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 578,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,553. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

