Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to post sales of $159.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the highest is $160.67 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $708.71 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of AX opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.70. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

