Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.63 Million

Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post sales of $278.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.42 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

CONE opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

