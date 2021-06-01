Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $306.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI stock opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.50.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

