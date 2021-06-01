Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 346.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of New Relic by 38.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

