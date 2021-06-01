Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for E.On (EOAN)

E.On (FRA: EOAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.30 ($15.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.30 ($15.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/4/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.40 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.89 ($11.63) on Tuesday. E.On Se has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.28.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

