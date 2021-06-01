Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS: LWSCF) recently:

5/19/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

