Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS):

5/27/2021 – Cumulus Media had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/24/2021 – Cumulus Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/19/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/17/2021 – Cumulus Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/12/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

5/6/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

4/20/2021 – Cumulus Media had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $224.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 416.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

