Analyzing Inotiv (NOTV) and Its Rivals

Inotiv (NASDAQ: NOTV) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inotiv to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million -$4.68 million -75.46 Inotiv Competitors $1.59 billion $20.32 million -4.04

Inotiv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inotiv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv Competitors 102 770 1574 30 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Inotiv’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv’s rivals have a beta of 5.88, indicating that their average stock price is 488% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% Inotiv Competitors -7.40% 2.67% 4.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inotiv rivals beat Inotiv on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

