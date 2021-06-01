Analyzing Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) & Its Peers

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sundance Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -145.25% -18.94% -2.02%

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $5.48 billion -$670.31 million -3.50

Sundance Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2024 10196 14406 471 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 9.86%. Given Sundance Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sundance Energy peers beat Sundance Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

