Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.43

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several analysts have commented on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andritz AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

