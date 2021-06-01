Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,331,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150,357.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.22. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,952. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

