Anfield Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,000.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.