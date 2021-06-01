Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 21,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,962. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

