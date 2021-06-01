Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 703.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MXI traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.70. 1,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,936. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $99.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

