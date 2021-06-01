Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

