Anfield Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.95. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

