Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.31. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,319. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $172.06 and a 12-month high of $280.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.37.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

