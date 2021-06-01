Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 45,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

