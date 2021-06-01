Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF comprises about 0.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Shares of PBE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.