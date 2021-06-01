Anfield Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund makes up about 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $93,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $98,000.

NYSE FFC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 90,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

