Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIZE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter.

SIZE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.23. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $84.34 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

