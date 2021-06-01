Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,704,000 after acquiring an additional 445,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 418,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 26,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 276,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,434. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

