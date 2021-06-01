Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 18,774 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

