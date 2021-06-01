Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,834,000.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,599. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

