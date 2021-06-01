Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 5,040 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,016. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

