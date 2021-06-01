Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,418.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

