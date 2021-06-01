Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.11

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.11 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 146.80 ($1.92). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 574,570 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £309.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

