Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.38 ($76.92).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.