Ann Mather Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32.

Shares of GOOG traded up $18.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,429.81. 931,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,280.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.