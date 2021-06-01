ANON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, ANON has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $30,367.69 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

