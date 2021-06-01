ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.23

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 32196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.