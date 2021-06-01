Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE AM opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $15,656,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

