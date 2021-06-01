Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 20.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,229. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.67. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.50.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

