Anyswap Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $49.81 million and approximately $154,761.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00007289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00293315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00188919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.01001536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

