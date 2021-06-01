Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.11

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 31052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 411,500 shares of company stock worth $2,353,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

