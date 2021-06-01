Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aperam presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$56.63 on Tuesday. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

