apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $9.58 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.58 million and $348,277.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.01007966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.79 or 0.09759634 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

