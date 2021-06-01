Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 265,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $941.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

