Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.74

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 175084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.