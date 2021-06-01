Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.74

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 175084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

