Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 20.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $154,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

