Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 29th total of 376,900 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $195,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $144,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APDN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

