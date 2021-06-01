AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.20

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 2038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

