APYSwap Price Down 24% This Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $578,853.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00291831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00188910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.92 or 0.01051817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,767,269 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.