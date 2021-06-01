ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 108766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.